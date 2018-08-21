800metres Trek: Presidency Mocks Tambuwal, Buhari Not Too Old Run

The presidency said Tuesday that the trek of 800metres by President Muhammadu Buhari goes to show that the President is fit as a fiddle and demonstrated his fitness to run for the 2019 presidential election.

The President trekked a 800 metres distance from the Eid praying ground in Daura to his private residence.

It was gatheted that after the Eid prayers, President Buhari shunned protocol and opted to trek some 800 metres, acknowledging cheers from Nigerians who lined up on his home route to catch a glimpse of him.

A presidential aspirant and incumbent Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, last week alleged that Buhari was ‘too old’ to rule the country beyond 2019.

According to Tambuwal, “President Muhammadu Buhari is just too old to be Nigeria’s leader, despite his integrity and impeccable character.” Tambuwal stated this during a solidarity visit of students and youth in Sokoto, last week.

“We love President Buhari and that was why we supported him in 2015 unconditionally, and while doing that, we are too sure that he will seek re-election after his first term. But when things are wrong, we have to tell him.

“We still believe in his integrity, patriotism and courage, but these are not enough for a leader.

“We all know that there is a vacuum in the government occasioned by his indisposition probably because of his old age or health condition.

“That is why Nigerians are yearning for younger ones to lead this country.”

However, Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the trekking by the President was a positive response to Tambuwal’s diatribe.

“I think there are two things here; one is to say that the President is responsive to the enormous support and commitment of his own people that had come out in their numbers to see him and he just decided that he couldn’t go on riding in a black vehicle and he came out and walked to the distance.

“The second thing, he is curious that these days, one or two people who are aspiring to be president are campaigning on their youthfulness and good health.

“I think the president has done one thing today – that the issue is not how old one is but how fit he is ; how healthy he is. Now that the president has proven his fitness and well-being to continue in office is a settled matter

“I think that if people want to campaign against him they should do so on issues that are of significance to Nigerians. The President is fit, he is healthy; he is good to go for second term,” he said.

Meanwhile, the President felicitated all Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid el-Kabir.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning, the President wished Nigerians well.

In particular, he congratulated his fellow Muslims for the opportunity to witness another Eid-ul-Adha — another name for Eid el-Kabir, which is the Festival of Sacrifice, being the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. Eid-ul-Adha is considered the holier of the two celebrations.

The President tweeted: “I felicitate all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on this year’s celebration.

“I assure you all that our administration will not rest or relent as we work to build the Nigeria of our dreams — secure, prosperous and free from the ravages of corruption.

“On this occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I urge all Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and to promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times.‏

“We must imbibe this lesson and make it a duty to sacrifice for others and to always remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves. Selfishness, greed and corruption have no place in our lives and in our dealings with one another.

“Eid-ul-Adha offers an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim Alaihis-Salam to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another,” he said

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

