Acting DG Takes Over DSS as Daura is Detained

As acting Director-General has taken over the Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS), the former DG, Lawal Daura is believed to have been detained.

The acting DG, Matthew Benabafa Seiyefa, until his appointment was the director in charge of the Institute of Security Studies (ISS), an institution established in 2005 as the cardinal training institution for the DSS.

Seiyefa is the most senior official at the DSS after Lawal Daura who was sacked on Tuesday on the orders of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The acting DG, an indigene of Bayelsa State, was director of operations between 2007 and 2010 when Afakriya Gadzama ran the agency.

With about 34 years experience, Mr. Seiyefa served in different other capacities, including being state director in Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos States.

He is also a member of the National Institute, having studied at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

Daura, who was appointed to the post by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, was axed over the invasion of the National Assembly Tuesday morning by masked officials of the DSS, an incident the presidency said was not authorised.

Sources said the handing over to Seiyefa was being conducted at the Yellow House headquarters of the agency by the agency’s director of administration and logistics as Mr Daura was not available at the ceremony.

The sacked DG’s official convoy returned without him from the Presidential Villa hours after Daura was fired.

It is not immediately clear whether and where he is being held. Insiders at the SSS said he was placed under house arrest at the presidential villa. But that could not be immediately verified.

Multiple sources at the agency on Tuesday expressed relief over the sudden end to the Katsina State-born Mr Daura’s three years leadership of the SSS which they said was marked by high-handedness and autocracy.

He was said to have denied five senior officials their official quarters in Abuja, instead allocating the facilities to his relations who are not officials of the agency.

Daura was also said to have cancelled the regular meeting of the DG with state directors, the traditional channel for briefing his office on security issues around the country and the forum for top level evaluation of operations.

