Acting President, Osinbajo Sacks DSS DG, Daura

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Tuesday, sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Lawal Daura.

Osinbajo directed the termination of the appointment of the Director General, State Security Service, Lawal Daura, with immediate effect, the presidency has said.

The DSS and the Police had locked down the National Assembly on Tuesday, even as the Senate leadership had scheduled a meeting to hold in the chambers in the afternoon.

“Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice,” Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesperson said in statement.

Akande also shared the statement on his Twitter handle.

The sack is believed to be related to Daura’s role in the siege on the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Before the sack was announced by his aide, Osinbajo summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and Daura, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Thhe two security chiefs, who arrived Aso Rock at different times, were to update the acting president on security developments including the blockade of the National Assembly by security officials.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on vacation in London.

Idris was the first to arrive at about 12.35 p.m. before the arrival of Mr Daura at about 1.15 p.m.

The police and operatives of the SSS early on Tuesday, blocked the main gate of the National Assembly, preventing lawmakers and staff from gaining access into the complex.

The security operatives, however, later allowed the lawmakers access into the complex while journalists and other staff were barred.

The siege has been condemned by most Nigerians and leaders of the main opposition party, PDP.

Lawmakers who came with the hope of attending the meeting were denied entry into the Assembly by the security operatives.

Lawmakers elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress had dissociated themselves from the security operatives’ actions, even as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party had accused the Executive and APC lawmakers of an attempt to truncate democracy.

