Aides to Kano Governor Resign Enmass

Crisis within the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has deepened with the resignation of 10 aides to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

They were said to have resigned their appointment and pledged their allegiance to former Deputy Governor, Hafiz Abubakar, who resigned last week following attempt to impeach him by the state House of Assembly over loyalty to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The officials include two special advisers, three senior special assistants, two special assistants and two personal assistants.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday on behalf of the appointees who resigned their positions, the former special adviser to the Governor on non-governmental organisations, Abdulhadi Chula, said they resigned their appointments to follow their leader, Hafiz Abubakar, who resigned his position recently.

Chula said Ganduje’s administration has deviated from the ideology, policies and manifesto of ‘Kwankwasiyya,’ the name given to the political group led by ex-Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso recently defected to the opposition PDP from the governing APC.

A current senator, Kwankwaso is seeking to be Nigeria’s president on the PDP platform.

Chula said although they have resigned their appointments, they are still members of R-APC, a faction of the ruling party.

The officials who resigned their appointments are Chula, Bakari Ado (special adviser to Governor on education), Habibu Abubakar (senior special assistant to the Governor on administration, Deputy Governor’s office), Idris Rogo (senior special assistant to the Governor on special duties) and Rukayya Jibrin (senior special assistant to the Governor on drug mobilisation).

Others are Hafiz Bichi (special assistant to the governor, office of the deputy governor), Alhajiji Nagoda (special assistant to the Governor on graveyards), Shamsu Kura (special assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs), Kasim Jingau (personal assistant to the Deputy Governor on administration) and Kasim Bichi (personal assistant to the Deputy Governor on education).

