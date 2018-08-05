Air Force Officers’ Wives Train, Empower 1,500 Women in Vocational Skills

No fewer than 1,500 women, widows and youths in Air Force Barracks across the country have been empowered with various vocational​ skils sponsored by the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), in the last two years.

The skill acquisition programme was inaugurated in May, 2016, at the Nigerian Air Force Base, in Benue State.

Hajiya Hafsat Sadique-Abubakar, wife of the Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known during the closing ceremony of the Seventh Skills and Vocational Training Programme of NAFOWA held over the weekend in Benin, Edo State, where 110 women, widows and youths were empowered with starter packs.

Of the 110 beneficiaries of the training programme that lasted for 10 weeks, 102 were female and eight were male.

The training was carried out in eight departments, namely, computer studies, tailoring, hairdressing, catering and baking. Others are events decoration, interior decoration, make-up artistry and beads making.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Hajiya Sadique-Abubakar, disclosed that the programme was targeted at women, widows and youths in the barracks and the surrounding communities.

“Today, we are in Benin to witness the graduation ceremony of 110 participants of seventh edition of this programme. We warmly welcome another batch of graduates of this infinitive. They have concluded a 10-week intensive programme in different vocational trades.

“NAFOWA’s effort is also to build capacity amongst youths and women by empowering them with necessary skills to make them self-reliant.

“The focus of the training programme was on vocational trades and skills that can easily be converted into small businesses and create a steady means of income for the beneficiaries,” she said.

The NAFOWA President noted that the effort was to complement that of the Federal Government at curbing unemployment amongst the youths.

Also speaking, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Planning of the Nigerian Air Force, AVM Muhammed Alhaji Muhammed, commended NAFOWA for the successful completion of the laudable programme.

He said: “I am aware that NAFOWA conducted similar programme in our base in Lagos, Kaduna, Bauchi and Maduguri. Your efforts has contributed immensely to improving the entrepreneurship of youths and by inference complement the federal government efforts at reducing unemployment among the teeming youths.”

In her speech, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, wife of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who commended NAFOWA for the initiative, noted that the programme would impact positively on the beneficiaries.

She said: “I am impressed with what NAFOWA has done here. The programme is one of the best I have seen. The programme is complementing the federal and state government efforts at reducing unemployment in the country​.

“So far, my husband has created about 40,000 of the 200,000 jobs he promised in his electioneering campaigns.

“To the participants, what you have in your hands today is wealth. Please make good use of the starter packs that have been given to you.

“I was thinking that I will help get a soft loan from the Bank of Industry for the participants but I came here and met a complete package already provided by the President (of NAFOWA).

The Governor’s wife appealed to the association to monitor the beneficiaries with a view to ensuring that the objective of the programme was achieved.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

