Airforce Jets Destroy Boko Haram Hideout in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had said that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has conducted a successful attack on a Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout in Daban Masara in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the operation was carried out on Friday.

”The surgical air strikes were conducted on the strength of credible intelligence which indicated that remnants of Boko Haram terrorists on the Lake Chad Islands were hiding out in settlements at the Southern part of the lake, including Daban Masara, and were amassing in some buildings for a meeting.

“An air interdiction mission was therefore planned and executed to destroy 2 out of the green roofed buildings within Daban Masara that were identified as BHT rendezvous points.

”Upon receiving the intelligence, the ATF dispatched a NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, along with an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the 2 buildings where the terrorists were gathered with bombs.

”Overhead the area of interest, the Alpha Jet successfully released its bombs on the targets in successive strikes leading to massive destruction of the target buildings as well as the neutralisation of several of the terrorists,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

