Akwa Ibom APC Buries Squabbles, Come Together Under Akpabio

The leadership tussle that arose after the State Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has ended.

This was after Senator Godswill Akpabio attended the caucus meeting of the party for the first time since his defection a few days ago from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting, which was held at an event centre in Uyo, was attended by several APC leaders, including Don Etiebet, Umana Umana, Nsima Ekere, and John Udoedehe, who was a strong critic of Akpabio when he was the governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

Recall, Udoedehe, a former Senator, was Akpabio’s campaign chief in the 2007 governorship election.

He later fell out with Akpabio, left the PDP to the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) where he contested the governorship election against Akpabio’s re-election in 2011.

The meetung ended on a good note with members of the former APC state executive led by Dr Effiong Etok, the former State Secretary and two former senatorial Chairman, Obong Kufre Inyangette and Obong Uko Umoh announcing the withdrawal of their court case against the APC state Chairman, Hon Ini Okopido and other members of his executive.

Dr Effiong Etok, the former State Secretary spoke on behalf of the former executive and said they refused to join Dr Udoma Ekarika, the man they supported to be State Chairman, when he defected to PDP on Monday because of their love for APC and intervention of former Governor Akpabio.

“We have to move forward,” Etok said.

Chief Don Etiebet, the Chairman of APC state caucus thanked Dr Etok and other members of the old executive for allowing peace to reign.

“We have all sank our differences. All the leaders of the party have resolved to work together. Whatever were our misgivings, we believe what God said that you must love your neighbour as you love yourself. We are forgiving ourselves and we are working together for one purpose. This is the new APC moving forward.”

Senator Akpabio also thanked the members of the former executive for agreeing to withdraw their court case against the state congress that produced the present executive.

Akpabio informed the caucus that he has come into the party to help strengthen it, and begged for forgiveness from those he offended in the past.

The former Senate Minority Leader said he intervened in the case because he did not want the party to be bogged down by legal tussle as it prepared for the 2019 elections.

Senator Akpabio thanked Obong Nsima Ekere, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for strongly backing and enabling the reconciliation process.

