Akwa Ibom Gov, Emmanuel Sacks 2 Commissioners for Identifying with Senator Akpabio

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, have relieved two commissioners in the state of their portfolio following their presence in the crowd that received Senator Godswill Akpabio, at the airport in Uyo, the state capital, Tuesday.

Victor Antai, Commissioner of Culture and Tourism and Ibanga Akpabio, Commissioner of Labour, Productivity and Manpower Planning, were sacked by the state government for associating with Senator Akpabio, who is expected to formally defect from the ruling party in the state, Peoples Democrstic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wednesday at Ikot Ekpene.

A statement issued on Tuesday evening by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Emmanuel Ekuwem, said Antai and Akpabio were sacked from the State Executive Council because of their “reluctance to comply with good governance processes of government”.

The statement asked the sacked Commissioners to handover to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries before the close of work on Wednesday.

Akpabio Tuesday resigned from office as the Senate minority leader, and the PDP.

After his visit to APC leaders, including traveling to London to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a 10-day vacation, the Senator landed in the Akwa Ibom International Airport, Uyo, on Tuesday and was received by Antai, Akpabio, and other top politicians in the state.

A jubilant crowd thronged the airport to welcome back the senator, who is a former governor of the state.

Apart from Antai and Akpabio, other dignitaries who graced the senator’s reception in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area, were the House of Representatives members, Emmanuel Ekon (Abak Federal Constituency) and Emmanuel Akpan (Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency), as well as a state lawmaker, representing Essien Udim, Nse Ntuen.

