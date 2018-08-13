Alleged Plan to Arrest, Detain Saraki, Ekweremadu: It’s Bogus Claims, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading falsehood on the alleged plan by the APC, presidency and security agencies to arrest and detain the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, ahead reconvention of the senate, Tuesday.

The PDP said on Sunday that their arrest and detention were being hatched to prevent the two PDP members from attending the plenary and pave way for the APC Senators to impeach them.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, Monday, said this was far from the truth, describing it as “bogus claims”

The party also said the victory of its candidates in the just concluded by-elections in Katsina, Bauchi and Kogi states was a clear indication of the growing confidence in the Buhari government.

Nabena wondered why the PDP and its officials were afraid of their own shadow if they have no skeletons in their cupboard, saying that a clear conscience will fear no accusation.

The statement read: “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP, in its latest round of bogus claims has alleged that the Federal Government plans to arrest the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

“We had thought that by now, the PDP would be tired of its lame opposition strategy of false alarms, baseless and frivolous accusations.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has repeatedly demonstrated its strict adherence to the rule of law, therefore the alleged plan to arrest or harass the mentioned leaders is hogwash and baseless.

“Clear conscience fears no accusation. Why are PDP leaders afraid of arrest if their conscience is clear? All law-abiding citizens or resident of the country have nothing to fear about arrest. However, nobody no matter how highly placed will escape the full wrath of the law if he or she runs fowl of our laws.

“If the Senate President and the tree-climbing Senator are facing criminal charges in our law courts and his Deputy has explanations to make to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for acquisition of numerous properties in Nigeria and abroad through questionable sources, the President Buhari-led APC administration has nothing to do with them.

“The laws of the country are only being applied and they should answer for their acts of infamy.”

On the just concluded by-election in four states, the statement said “the All Progressives Congress (APC) hat-trick victories following weekend’s bye-elections for the Katsina North; Bauchi South Senatorial seats and the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat has again powerfully demonstrated the confidence and trust by our people in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“While we thank the electorate for coming out enmasse to vote for our candidates in the weekend bye-elections, we also congratulate our flagbearers, Hon. Ahmed Babba-Kaita (Katsina); Hon. Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi) and Haruna Isa (Kogi) on their victories.

“Since assuming office, President Buhari has demonstrated the political will and remains solidly committed to the task of building a new Nigeria in line with the Change Agenda we promised to the electorate and the progressive ideals we stand for.

“As a political party, we remain genuinely committed to address our challenges, reconcile legitimately aggrieved interests and emerge as a more united and stronger political fighting force as we face General Elections in 2019.

“Like every other country, we have our challenges, but they are surmountable. We have an administration working day and night to surmount them and put the country on the right pedestal. With the continued cooperation and support of Nigerians, we have good reason to look forward to the future with great hope.”

