APC Candidates Win in Kastina, Bauchi, Kogi By-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the by-elections in Kaduna, Bauchi and Kogi States.

Ahmad Babba-Kaita was declared the winner in the Katsina North bye-election.

The APC candidate, a member of the House of Representatives, polled 224,607 votes to defeat his brother and closest rival, Kabir Babba-Kaita of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 59,724 votes.

Katsina North is also the senatorial district of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Returning Officer, Hudu Abdullahi of the Department of Political Science, Ahmadu Bello University, announced Mr Ahmad’s victory Sunday morning.

“That Ahmad Babba-Kaita of APC having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

The senatorial seat became vacant following the death of a senator, Mustapha Bukar, in April.

Lawal Gumau of the All APC has won the Bauchi South senatorial election.

The election was held in the seven local government areas in the senatorial district.

The results, announced by the INEC shows the APC won in six of the seven local governments in the district.

The PDP won in only Bogoro Local Government Area, the council of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The APC candidate in the election will thus become the senator-elect for the district.

The returning officer of the election, Ahmed Fadam, who supervised the final collation of the results, said Gumau emerged the candidate with highest recorded votes.

In Kogi State candidate of the APC, Haruna Isah, was declared winner of the Lokoja/Kogi House of Representatives by-election.

The Returning Officer, Rotimi Ajayi, who announced the results on Sunday in Lokoja, said Isah polled 26,860 votes to defeat Bashir Abubakar of the PDP, who polled 14, 845 votes.

Ajayi said that Ahmed Imam of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 2,916 votes, while the candidates of the Accord Party and Alternative Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 149 votes and 2,984 votes, respectively.

The Labour Party scored 90 votes; Democratic Alternative scored 159 votes; while Megga Party of Nigeria scored 50 votes, Ajayi stated.

He said that 19,960 votes from 17 polling units were cancelled due to violence and other malpractices, saying that 15 of the affected polling units were in Lokoja Local Government Area, while two were from Kogi Local Government Area.

Giving a further breakdown of the election results, the Returning Officer said that 51,669 voters were accredited for the election while only 50,036 actually cast their votes.

According to him, valid votes are 48,165, while rejected votes are 1,871.

The by-election was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill the vacancy created by the death of the former occupant of the seat, Umar Jibrin, on March 30.

