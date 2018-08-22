APC Condemns Attack on Akpabio’s Residence By Unknown Gunmen

The Chairman of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ini Okopido, has condemned in strong terms the unprovoked attack on Sen. Godswill Akpabio’s residence in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state, by unknown gunmen.

Akpabio represents Akwa Ibom North West at the National Assembly and until recently the Minority Leader of the Senate.

The attack reportedly occurred during consultations with party leaders and stakeholders in the private residence of the former state Governor at about 7.30 pm, Tuesday.

The statement, signed by State Publicity Secretary, Nkereuwem Enyiongekere, warned that the APC family will not tolerate such unwarranted attack on any of her members/leaders.

“The hoodlums while shooting sporadically around the environment, robbed passersby and a nearby petrol station. Even though the incidence was promptly reported to the state Commissioner of Police by DIG Udom Ekpoudom (retd), who witnessed the attack and the Commissioner responded by sending police reinforcement to the scene, such action by unguided miscreants is unacceptable and condemnable. Politicians should play by the rules to forestall reprisal attacks,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, writing on his Facebook page, Akpabio’s media aide, Anietie Ekong, said: “On-going: sporadic shooting by unknown gunmen at Ukana Ikot Ntuen, Essien Udim Local Government, country home of former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Essien Udim and the Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State should please urgently intervene.”

Akpabio is safe, Ekong told journalists, Wednesday morning.

Ekong, who said he was present during the incident, explained what happened.

“The Senator was at home holding political meeting with some APC groups. A retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Udom Ekpoudom, was in that meeting. Bishop Samuel Akpan was also there. I was there as an observer. We were in the banquet hall.

“Suddenly, people who were not part of the meeting rushed into the banquet hall, so the senator enquired from them what was going on. Before anybody could explain, we heard gunshots, sporadic shooting, outside.

“The chief security detail to the Senator put out a radio message to all the policemen and other security men in the compound that they should be alert, that there is an attack.”

Ekong said Akpabio and his guests were holed up in the banquet hall, while the Senator’s security repelled the attack, thereby preventing the gunmen from having access to the compound.

The shooting lasted for about 15 minutes, Ekong said.

Akpabio recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

