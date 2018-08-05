APC Lifts Suspension on Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress said on Sunday that the suspension slammed on the Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central, has been alifted.

The Acting National Publicity Secretary of APC, who confirmed the lifting on Sunday, said: “The National Secretariat has received the news of the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani by the Tudun Wada ward Chairman and wish to clarify that the purported suspension of Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District is hereby lifted and (he) is confirmed as a bonafide Member and leader of our party.

“The Chairman Kaduna State Chapter has been directed to inform the relevant Ward and Local Government chapters appropriately, and also put the necessary mechanism towards complementing the efforts of the national leadership towards ensuring lasting peace and unity in the party.”

The statement praised the Senator for ignoring calls to dump the party.

“It will be recalled that Senator Sani had shunned the idea of defecting to the PDP like other APC National Assembly members following the peace moves initiated by the National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,” the statement noted.

In the heat of altercation between the Senator and the state Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the local chapter of the party had placed a suspension on the Senator.

That had made Sani said he would dump the party, but the intervention of party leaders made the Senator to rescind the decision.

