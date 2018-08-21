APC’ll Convert Gale of Defections into Opportunities -Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has dispelled the insinuations that APC will collapse as a party before the 2019 general elections because of the gale of defections that have hit it in recent time, adding the current travails confronting it will be converted into opportunities.

Tinubu made the remarks during a stakeholders and consultative meeting, held at the Lagos State Secretariat of APC, Lagos.

Tinubu explained that the meeting was to set an agenda for members towards the preparations for the next general elections with the aim to continue with the winning streak for President Muhammadu Buhari and across the state, particularly, Lagos State.

Speaking in the wake of defections by members of the party and the current situation in the National Assembly, Tinubu assured that despite daunting challenges APC would come out victorious.

Tinubu said: “We are committed to the values of broom revolution. We want to sweep away sponsored violence, killings or otherwise. We are holding on to our principles. Everything we stand for is for the progress of Nigeria and we are committed to survival of democracy and APC.

“We are not moved nor despair by defections. The party (APC) belongs to the people and not the few. We abhor violence going across the country and the challenges are clear, we are up to it.

“We remain resolute to democratic values. All the defectors, prostitutes have nothing to offer APC, they cannot shake us, in APC. Conspiracy is their cause and anyone who wants to leave should leave and the party will remain solid and not depleted. We are aware that some people are forming opposition to us, they will not stand.

“We know, corruption will fight back but we will surely convert all the challenges in to opportunities.”

Dismissing the insinuation that the party is divided in the state, Tinubu said besides, the party at the state level had passed a resolution, commending Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for taking decisive actions to save the party and the nation from any embarrassment during the invasion of National Assembly

“We commend his efforts; we stand with him; and we stand with all members of our party,” just as the party commended all the steps taken so far by APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

