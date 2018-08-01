Appeal Court Nullifies High Court Restraining Order on NASS Over Election Sequence

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the April 25, 2018 judgement of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which stopped the National Assembly from taking any action on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which re-ordered the 2019 elections sequence.

President Muhammadu Buhari had withheld his assent to the amendment as passed by the National Assembly on grounds that some of the sections amended were against the spirit of the Constitution.

The five-member panel of Justices of the appellate court presided over by the President of the Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, said Accord Party, which filed the suit cannot stop the National Assembly from taking action on a Bill, which has not become an Act, owing to the refusal of the President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to it.

The court held that, even though the controversial Section 25 of the Bill, which seeks the re-odering of the 2019 election sequence was removed and its revised edition was resent to the President for assent, the trial Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit in the first place.

The court, while allowing the appeal filed by the National Assembly, held that the Accord Party, which brought the matter before the Federal High Court has no locus standi to file or insistute the suit, since the Bill did not affect its rights or the obligations of the party.

“The general interest available to the public did not confer the rights on the party to challenge the Bill, Justice Bulkachuwa held in the unanimous judgment of the Court of Appeal.

According to the judgment the decision of the trial court in entertaining the suit amounted to a breach of the Doctrine of Separation of Powers.

The court consequently nullified the judgment of the lower court.

Justice Bulkachuwa said that the suit of the Accord Party on the legality of the powers of the National Assembly on election re-ordering was an academic exercise because the party has no locus standi to have instituted the action in the first instance.

Specifically, the Court of Appeal President, said that the Accord Party failed to established how its rights and obligations were adversely affected by the election re-ordering Bill other than that of the general interest.

The appeal court further stated that the Bill has no legal effect to expose it to been challenged on the basis of the violation of the constitution of the country until it has been passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly and assented to by the appropriate authority.

“The constitution does not envisaged that a suit would be filed to challenge a Bill at the embryonic stage of legislation because it has no binding effect until it has been assented to”, Justice Bulkachuwa said.

Although, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), had written a letter to the Appeal Court, informing it that the controversial election re-ordering provision had been deleted by the National Assembly and thus the appeal overtaken by the deletion of the provision, the Appeal Court disagreed that the matter was overtaken by event, adding the appeal case has life in itself.

Justice Bulkachuwa therefore upheld the powers of the National Assembly to legislate on election and dismissed the suit of the Accord Party, AGF and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Recall that the Accord Party through its counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun, had dragged the National Assembly before the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the legality of the powers of the two chambers to legislate on election re-ordering.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed had in his judgment delivered on April 25, prohibited the National Assembly from legislating on election sequence, adding INEC has the exclusive right to determine election sequence.

The trial court held that INEC having been established by law has powers to decide on sequence in which elections in the country are to be conducted.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

