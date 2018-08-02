Army Collaborates with Hunters to Tackle Boko Haram in North East

The Nigerian Army has said it was to collaborate with the Vigilante/Hunters Association in Borno to tackle the menace of insecurity in the North East region.

The military said that it is ready to collaborate with them in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North East.

According to a statement by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the army spokesman, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig.Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, gave the assurance when he met with the members of the association led by its Chairman, Alhaji Maigana Maidarma.

Biu noted the hunting prowess of members of the association and their familiarity with the terrain of the state and urged them to proffer solutions that would help in effectively checkmating the menace of the Boko Haram terrorists.

He said the meeting was timely and would afford them an opportunity to discuss possible ways towards ending insurgency in the region.

Biu called on them to provide credible and intelligence information that would assist in the apprehension of the terrorists, adding that fighting insurgency requires collective effort.

Earlier, Maidarma, assured the GOC of their support and promised to leverage on the association’s knowledge of Sambisa forest in assisting the army in its operations.

He, however, enumerated some of the challenges confronting the association to include lack of mobility and weapons to engage the insurgents.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

