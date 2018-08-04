Army Kills 20 Bandits in Zamfara

The Nigerian military on Saturday said it killed 20 bandits and freed their captives in Zamfara State.

The military said its men conducting Operation Sharan Daji to flush out bandits in Zamfara, ambushed the bandits.

The Force Information Officer of the operation, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

“In continuation of the ongoing Operation SHARAN DAJI, the troops conducted several raids and ambush operations in major identified camps and routes in Maradun, Tsafe and Zurmi Local Goverment Areas of Zamfara State.”

He said during the encounter at Daban-Doka village near Dansadau, troops laid ambush along bandits’ identified routes where 20 of them were neutralised.

“Some bandits escaped with gunshot wounds and several motorcycles were burnt. In one of the troops encounter with the bandits, two notorious bandits, Bello Danboko and Sani Maza, were eliminated in Yanwari ward near Yankuzo and Mai Tukunya village near Dansadau all in Zamfara,” said Dole.

According to him, during a recent clearance operation along Mashema, Kwadi, Kalage, Gambiru and Kagara axis, heavy fight ensued between troops and bandits.

However, he said due to overwhelming military fire power, a reasonable number of bandits were neutralised and their camps were set ablaze.

“This successful feat has created relative peace and spurred massive returns of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their villages in Zurmi Local Govt Area.”

He said the troops had begun aggressive day and night fighting patrols around Kyaranke and Giwabawa villages in Kanoma District of Maru area, following a tip-off on imposition of one million naira levy each on the two villages.

“Another tip-off led to the rescue and recovery of kidnapped victims and the sum of N500,000 ransom from kidnappers in Subulu forest.”

He also said the troops in their recent exploits, apprehended two notorious bandits, known for terrorising Maradun town and its environs.

He identified the alleged abandits as Muhammad Aminu and another one popularly called Yellow at Tashan Udda in Maradun.

They are undergoing interrogation, he added.

He said some weapons, ammunition motorcycles, phones and large herds of cows were recovered.

He said the Force Commander, Mohammed Mohammed, “wishes to assure the law abiding citizens that the troops are poised to ensure quick restoration of peace and safety in all the vulnerable areas in Kaduna and Zamfara States”.

