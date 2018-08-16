Army Kills 5 Bandits, Arrests Notorious Criminal After Gun Battle in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that its troops of 1 Division have killed five suspected bandits in a gun battle along Funtua-Birnin Gwari road, Zamfara State.

It also said it arrested a notorious criminal wanted for various criminal activities in the state.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday.

Dole, who is part of Operation Sharandaji in Zamfara, being coordinated by the Defence Headquarters, said the troops under operation ‘WHIRL PUNCH’ responded to a distress call of an armed robbery along Birnin Gwari-Funtua road on August 14.

“While on hunt for the armed robbers, they were ambushed by suspected bandits, they however fought their way and overpowered the bandits who hastily withdrew into Kwuyambana forest in Zamfara State.

“During the pursuit of the bandits in the forest the dead bodies of five bandits were found.

“Among the eliminated bandits was a notorious bandit from Zamfara identified as Sani Danbuzuwa.

“Regrettably, we lost one soldier while the two others injured, and are currently receiving treatment in the military hospital in Kaduna,” he said.

Dole added that after thorough searched of the operation area, weapons including one AK47 rifle, three magazines and 87 rounds of 7.62mm (special) were recovered.

He said other weapons recovered were one G3 rifle, four magazines and 61 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO).

“The troops have also succeeded in the arrest of a wanted vicious kidnapper and expert in negotiations for ransom, called Yinusa Suleiman from Sambuwa village.

“The suspect is currently assisting the security operatives in further investigations,” he said.

According to him, the troops remain committed and determined to ensure security and safe passage to all commuters along highways of Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari roads as well as adjoining towns and villages.

