As Kwankwaso is Denied Eagle Square, Old Parade Ground For Presidential Declaration, He Turns to New Venue

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has turned to a new venue at Utako area of Abuja, to declare his presidential bid, Wednesday.

This was after he was denied access to Abuja’s Eagle Square, proposed venue of the event.

He was also denied access to the Old Parade Ground, another major public arena.

Kwankwaso recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter signed by Usman Raji, the Facility Manager of the Abuja International Conference Centre & Eagles Square, the government said the decision to deny him the Eagle Square was to avoid disruption of “work flow” at the Federal Secretariat, a major hub of civil servants.

The detailed content of the letter, dated August 27, said: “We are sorry to inform you that the event can no longer hold on the said date because it is a political event and the 29th of August, 2018 happens to be a work day, as it would disrupt the usual work flow of the Federal Secretariat.

“We apologise for the oversight on our part to note the date in relation to the nature of the event. We regret every inconvenience caused by this.” Raji said in the letter.

In its statement, however, the Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation said it “sees the development as a handiwork of the government in power who will not see anything good in growing our fledgling democracy as no level playing field has been created to allow for viable opposition in the country.

“Even at that, earlier Tuesday morning the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd refused us access to inspect the premises demanding us to present a police permit, when actual approval for the use of the Eagle Square has been sought and paid for more than one week to the said declaration.

“The above development will in no way dampen our morale to go ahead with the declaration or chicken-out as it will only embolden us to legally pursue our fundamental right to freedom of movement and association.”

The organisation stated further: “Even at that, earlier on Tuesday morning, the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd refused us access to inspect the premises demanding us to present a police permit, when actual approval for the use of the Eagle Square has been sought and paid for more than one week to the said declaration.

“The above development will in no way dampen our morale to go ahead with the declaration or chicken-out as it will only embolden us to legally pursue our fundamental right to freedom of movement and association.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has berated the Presidency for what it termed the growing culture of intolerance of the opposition in the past three years.

Spokesman of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere while briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, warned the APC-led government not to plunge the nation into chaos and lawlessness.

“This is not the first time they are doing this. They stopped him ( Kwankwaso) from being received in Kano. They want to stop him because the President is scared of the popularity of the aspirant. This is part of a plot to institute a full blown dictatorship in Nigeria if the Nigerian people make the mistake of allowing him (Buhari) to be there in 2019.

“Kwankwaso is declaring on the platform of the PDP, which is one of the coalition partners in the CUPP. We want to inform Nigerians that this act of growing culture of impunity and intimidation has gotten to a very dangerous level with the decision of the Police to seal the venue of a venue of somebody who wants to be President. The Eagle Square was built for such events and people who want to use it pay for it,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

