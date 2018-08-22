Breaking News

Atiku Taunts Buhari Over 800m Walk Comment

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday, in what looks like taunting President Muhammadu Buhari over his 800 metres trek in Daura, Kastina State on Tuesday, said he exercises and treks more than one mile every day.
According to Atiku, trekking 800 metres is not a yardstick to measure ones intellectual ability to put Nigeria in its right perspective. Disclosing this through his tweeter handle, Atiku opined that he jogged more than a mile everyday and it would be shameful of him to boast with it or ask Nigerians to vote for him because of it.
“I regularly jog more than a mile & exercise, but it will be pedestrian of me to ask Nigerians to vote for me because of that.”
The presidency said Tuesdsy that Buhari had demonstrated his fitness to run for a second term by trekking 800 metres from the Eid praying ground in Daura to his private residence.
In contrast to that Atiku said: “I want my party – the PDP, and Nigerians, to vote for me because I WORK not because I WALK. I will work to create jobs. I won’t walk to create an illusion.”

