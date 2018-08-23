Bad Governance: Man Embarks on Trek from Lagos to Abuja to Express Dissatisfaction

A man, Isa Mohammed Munlaila, not satisfied with the government of of Mahammadu Buhuri-led All Progressives Congress, has started trekking from Lagos to Abuja to express his dissatisfaction.

Munlaila said he is also not satisfied with Buhari’s 2019 presidential ambition, hence he has started a trek from Lagos to Abuja.

The man carried a small box on his head, with the inscription: “R.I.P APC.”

The man speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, said the youths are angry with Buhari.

He also said Nigerians are suffering and the standard of living had gone up, adding that the president had failed to fulfill his promises to the people.

In 2015, Suleiman Hashimu, trekked from Lagos to Abuja to meet the president-elect, Buhari.

Hashimu had made a personal promise in 2013 that should Buhari contest and win the 2015 presidential elections, he would trek from Lagos to Abuja. Having won the March 28 elections, Hashimu was forced to fulfill his promise and on Monday, April 20, 2015, he arrived Abuja from Lagos amid a cacophony of excitements and surprises.

Giving details of his journey to the President- Elect, the trekker said he passed through Kwara to Niger and then to Abuja.

Though his story may sound incredible, Hashimu said he didn’t care about what people would say of him, stressing that what mattered to him was the fulfillment of his promise to God and himself.

He said: “I made a promise because of the love I have for Mr. President that if Buhari should win the 2015 elections, I will trek from Lagos to Abuja which I have done. I thank God that I made a promise and I fulfilled the promise.

“I passed through Kwara and Niger states to Abuja. I was trekking from 6.00am to 6.00pm and anywhere I find myself when it is 6.00pm, I pass the night there.I spent 18 days from Lagos to Abuja. “Once I found myself inside the bush by 6.00pm and I managed to continue the trek till 9.00pm to a nearby village.

“I made this promise two years ago. I am based in Ibadan and I started my journey from Lagos because Lagos is the most popular city in Nigeria and I started from Berger junction in Lagos.

“I am not bothered about what people think. It is a promise between me and my God. I don’t want anybody to believe me. I left Lagos because I made a promise. Right from Kwara state, I never walked alone for five kilometres. People always walk with me to the next village. I work with a construction company based in Ibadan.”

