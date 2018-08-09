Bayelsa State Gov. Loses Mother to Cancer

Mother of Bayelsa State Governor, Mrs. Gold Coast Dickson, has passed on, aged 72.

Governor Seriake Dickson confirmed his mother’s death on Thursday in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Governor Dickson said in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, that the woman died of cancer in the early hours of Thursday.

She died at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre, United States, where she was receiving treatment.

Dickson thanked the Centre especially the team of medical professionals who did their best to save his mother’s life.

The statement read: “Condolence registers had been opened in Government House, Yenagoa, the Governor’s residences in Opolo, Yenagoa and Toru-Orua Community in Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State Liaison Office (IZON Warri) in Abuja and Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

“Funeral details will be announced by the family at a later date,” the statement said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

