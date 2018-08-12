Breaking News

Benue Gov., Ortom Demands Retraction, N10bn from Oshiomhole Over Libellous Statements

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has demanded N10bn from the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole.
The Governor, through his legal counsel, Samuel Irabor, demanded that Oshiomhole should within seven days retract the libellous statements he made against him in 10 national dailies and in the prime beat of national television and radio.
Ortom also asked for N10bn as punitive, general exemplary and aggravated damages.
The Governor said that the National Chairman had, during a press conference, made wild allegations against his administration on security votes, non-payment of salaries and the killings in the state.
“It boggles the mind to begin the process of thinking that led to your unconscionable statement that ‘Benue Christians’ are responsible for the mass killings and sustainable genocide against their own people”, he said.
The Governor’s counsel said that since his client exercised his political freedom by moving to a party that guaranteed safety for his kinsmen, Oshiomhole had embarked on a campaign of hatred and propaganda against his person.
He however called on the National Chairman to within seven days of receipt of the letter meet all the demands or face legal action.

Author: News Editor

6676 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
EFCC Invites 4 Akwa Ibom Govt. Officials Over Payment of N1.4bn into 11 Accounts
by
4 Policemen Killed in Encounter with Bandits in Kaduna
by
Son Impregnates Mother to Prove Her Fertility in Benue

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

August 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »