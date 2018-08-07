Boko Haram Insurgents Kill 7 in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents have killed seven villagers in a dawn raid in Munduri village, Borno, Tuesday.

Gunmen said to be in trucks and on motorcycles late Monday attacked the village, 13 kilometres north of Borno state capital Maiduguri, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades, according to a resident Abdullahi Bunu.

“The attackers seized seven people and beheaded them before setting fire to the entire village,” a leader of civilian JTF, Umar Ari said in Maiduguri.

Those who were decapitated were the village chief and his wife, Bunu said. “We returned this morning and found the entire village burnt along with all our food supplies and livestock”.

Boko Haram has intensified its armed campaign in recent weeks, including against military targets in which dozens of troops are believed to have been either killed or missing.

Five people were killed in a similar raid last week in Gasarwa village, near the garrison town of Monguno.

The attacks contrast with repeated claims by the military and the government that Boko Haram has been defeated and that it is safe for people displaced by Islamist violence to return home.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

