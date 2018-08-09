Boko Haram Kills 17 Soldiers, Loots Military Base in Borno, as Army Repels Attack

No fewer than 17 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a fresh Boko Haram attack on a military base in Garunda, Borno, Wednesday night, military sources said Thursday.

The third assault on three different bases in less than a month was said to have taken place on Wednesday evening, when heavily armed Book Haram members riding in trucks stormed and looted weapons and vehicles from a military base in Garunda village in Borno State.

The attack is the latest of a series of bloody Boko Haram assaults on military bases in Nigeria,

“Our troops came under attack from Boko Haram terrorists in Garunda last night,” a military officer said.

“Unfortunately we lost 17 troops, 14 others were injured while an unspecified number is still unaccounted for,” said the military source, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak on the incident.

The source added that the militants looted weapons and vehicles before fleeing.

In the past month, Boko Haram jihadists have launched two other major assaults on military bases in the remote northeast region.

On July 14, the insurgents suspected to be loyal to Abu Mus’ab Al-Barnawi, who is affiliated with the Islamic State group, attacked a base in Jilli village, in neighbouring Yobe state.

Dozens of troops were killed, wounded or missing, according to several security sources.

The army conceded the base was attacked but did not give a death toll, saying that the “troops reorganised and successfully repelled the attack and normalcy has since returned to the area”.

On July 26, the Islamists stormed a base on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno state. The base attacked yesterday in Garunda village of Borno state had just been set up for troops from the 81 brigade who had been stationed in Jilli village and forced to move after the July 14 assault.

“The truth of the matter is that the troops in Jilli were relocated to Garunda where a new base was established,” said the second military source, who gave a similar death toll.

“Troops were just setting up and the excavator operator was working to fortify the base with trenches against attack from the terrorists when the attack happened,” said the officer.

The Nigerian army did not respond to to requests for comment.

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday confirmed in a statement that a staff member, an excavator operator attached to the military, “was killed by Boko Haram Wednesday in Damasak, Borno state”.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops successfully repelled an attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents on a military formation at Gundari, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno.

The troops also killed seven Boko Haram insurgents while several others were wounded in the attack.

Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the clarification while reacting to inquiries on the incident.

Media reports had earlier indicated that dozens of the insurgents armed with sophisticated weapons had on Aug. 6 lunched a surprise attack on the troops’ location in the area.

Nwachukwu explained that the troops successfully repelled the attack, killed seven insurgents while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He also disclosed that eight soldiers sustained injuries during the attack.

