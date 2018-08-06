Breaking News

Breaking: Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor Resigns

Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, an ally of Senate Minority leader, Pa Moses Ekpo, is reported to have resigned his position and membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Though, the resignation has not been confirmed officially by the state government, but in a tweet by @APCNewspaper and Ibom.com.ng, Monday morning, the Deputy Governor has handed over his resignation letter.
His resignation is said to be consequent of Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio’s planned defection from the the PDP to the APC.
Both politicians are said to be strong allies.
Akpabio was a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State for eight years (2007-2015) and singled handedly installed incumbent Governor Udom Emmanuel.
Ekpo is a veteran journalist, diplomat and administrator.

