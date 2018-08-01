Breaking News

Breaking: Buhari Goes on 10-day Vacation, Hands Over Power to Osinbajo

The presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will be proceeding on a 10-day vacation, starting from Friday, August 3.
Through the official Twitter handle, the presidency said the President would start the vacation in London from Friday, and has transferred power to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
“President @MBuhari begins a 10-working-days holiday from August 3, 2018.
”In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.
“While the President is on vacation, Vice President @ProfOsinbajo will be in acting capacity as President.
”President Buhari will be in London for the holiday,” it said.

