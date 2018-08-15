Breaking: Court Restrains Senate President from Declaring Akpabio’s Seat Vacant

An FCT High Court, Abuja, has restrained the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, from declaring the seat of the Senator, representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Godswill Akpabio, vacant, pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

In a short ruling by Justice Othman Musa, the court further gave an interim injunction restraining Saraki, his agents or any other person acting on his behalf from declaring the seat vacant or restraining Akpabio from accessing the National Assembly complex.

The court also ordered the applicant to serve Saraki, “originating processes and all other processes in the suit by serving same on either the Clerk of the National Assembly or Clerk of the Senate or any other Clerk/ reasonable staff in the National Assembly Complex.”

“That leave is hereby granted to the applicant to serve the third respondent herein the originating processes and all other processes in this by serving same on either the Clerk of the National Assembly or Clark of the Senate .

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the third respondent either by himself, his surrogates, or any other person acting on his hehalf, under him or exercising the powers of his office, from attempting to or declaring his seat of the applicant vacant,” the court held.

In the ex-parte motion, with suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/113/2018, dated and filed August 7, 2018, has the Attorney General of the Federation, Inspector General of Police and President of Senator, as first, second and third defendants.

The applicant, through his counsel, Chikaosulu Ojukwu, had prayed the court for order to serve the third defendant, Senate President, originating processes and all other processes in the suit by serving same on either the Clerk of the National Assembly or Clerk of the Senate.

The applicant also sought for “interim order restraining the third defendant either by himself, his surrogates, or any other person acting on his behalf, under him or exercising the powers of his office, from attempting to or exercising the powers of his office, from attempting to or declaring the seat of the applicant vacant, impeding his access to the Senate or in any way overreaching his privileges and rights as Senator, pending the hearing and final determination of the originating summons.”

The case has been adjourned till August 29, 2018, for hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

