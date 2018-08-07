Breaking: Pro-APC Senators Move to Impeach Saraki as DSS Operatives Barricade Entrance to National Assembly

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), are said to have blocked the entrance of the National Assembly in association with the All Progressives Congress senators in an effort to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Tuesday morning.

Reports say members of the House of Representatives and staff of the National Assembly are being turned back.

It was gathered that some 30 pro-Buhari Senators had a meeting overnight with the Director General of the DSS, Lawan Daura, to plot the impeachment.

Some APC senators have been loud in their call for the resignation of Saraki as Senate President after he defected from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party, last week.

It is yet to be seen how 30 Senators can form a quorum for the business of the day.

Meanwhile, the story is still developing

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

