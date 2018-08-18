Buhari Commiserates with Govt, People of Ghana Over Death of Kofi Annan

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Ghana over the passing of former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, in the early hours of Saturday 18th August, 2018.

The former UN Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate died at the age of 80, his foundation said.

Annan died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday.

President Buhari, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, called President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana from London.

He told the Ghanaian President that all Nigerians and ECOWAS member countries share in the deep loss, considering the strategic influence of the former UN Secretary General in global affairs and his vision for the repositioning of the West Coast and Africa.

As the first elected staff of the United Nations to lead the world organisation and first African to win the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the United Nations, the President noted that Annan’s humility, nobility and love for humanity set him apart for global greatness, achieving recognition and commendation for the reform of the United Nations’ bureaucracy and multiple interventions to bring peace to the world.

He said Annan’s origin and home will always be traced to Ghana, but his exceptional leadership roles, humanitarian spirit and contributions to global peace and development will remain indelible in the history of the entire world, especially the efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in Africa and launch of the UN Global Compact.

The President also sent condolences to the wife of the diplomat, Nane Maria Annan and his family members, staff of the United Nations and the global organisations he was heading, like The Elders, which was founded by Nelson Mandela.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will comfort his family and all his loved ones.

The following are some timeless quotes from the late ex-United Nations Secretary-General.

Women and national development

•There is no development strategy more beneficial to society as a whole — women and men alike — than the one which involves women as central players.

Education

•Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.

Poverty reduction

•Gender equality is more than a goal in itself. It is a precondition for meeting the challenge of reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development and building good governance.

Human rights

•Education is a human right with immense power to transform. On its foundation rest the cornerstones of freedom, democracy and sustainable human development.

Reason for United Nations

•More than ever before in human history, we share a common destiny. We can master it only if we face it together. And that, my friends, is why we have the United Nations.

Making choices

•To live is to choose. But to choose well, you must know who you are and what you stand for, where you want to go and why you want to get there.

Globalisation

•It has been said that arguing against globalisation is like arguing against the laws of gravity.

Dignity of human life

•In the 21st century, I believe the mission of the United Nations will be defined by a new, more profound awareness of the sanctity and dignity of every human life, regardless of race or religion.

Hope

•We need to keep hope alive and strive to do better.

Political will

•We have the means and the capacity to deal with our problems, if only we can find the political will.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

