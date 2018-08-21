Buhari Doesn’t Believe in Voodoo Arrangements, Magic

President Muhammadu Buhari does not believe in voodoo arrangements or magic and would always work with facts and verified figures, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) said Tuesday.

The organisation was responding to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s statement that the Buhari administration ought to have submitted the budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission earlier than it did.

Saraki, in a statement by his media aide, accused the executive of untardiness, saying the request should have been submitted along with the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

However, the group said in a statement, signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said the President could not have made provision for a 2019 budget item in the 2018 Proposal which he actually submitted to the National Assembly in 2017.

The organisation reminded Saraki that the budget submitted in 2017 was for the 2018 fiscal year.

“Even that was not approved by the NASS until 6 months after. In any case, INEC would have needed time to prepare for its list of election expenses for 2019. Some key factors would need to be considered; such as the actual number of elections to be held in that year, the number of registered voters, the number of political parties to participate, and security assessments for the elections depending on how politicians have heated up the polity.

“All these information would be needed before INEC could prepare a budget of expenses for a 2019 elections and that certainly could not have accompanied the 2018 Budget proposal submitted in 2017”.

“Besides”, says the group, “it is standard practice globally for executive branch of government to submit for virement or supplementary budget where it finds that it has to spend money on items not captured in its current budget.”

The group asserted that “what we’re seeing is a parliament using its constitutional powers to politicise a very normal process of seeking approval by the executive, all in an attempt to misinform the public and whip up sympathy for its inability to work in the common interest of the people; all because of their own personal reasons and the fear of change of their own leadership.”

