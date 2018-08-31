Buratai Insists Riotous Soldiers Will Be Punished

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that soldiers who participated in the protest at Maiduguri International Airport some weeks ago will face the military justice system.

The Army Chief said indiscipline will not be tolerated, adding that the incident had been thoroughly investigated and indicted soldiers will face the music for their action.

Addressing media executives and senior editors at the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, Buratai regretted the incident in which the troops shot sporadically in the air in protest over their redeployment to Marte Local Government Area to combat Boko Haram insurgents.

He said: “The incident at Maiduguri Airport happened about two weeks ago, it is an issue which ordinarily is unimaginable that disciplined soldiers would behave in that way.

“We have our procedures and this issue has been thoroughly investigated and those that have been found involved would face the military justice system. This state of affairs will not be tolerated, no matter what.”

The COAS stated that the protesting soldiers were not the only ones affected by the redeployment order, which he said was meant to reinvigorate the counter-terror war and address the attacks on troops and the civilian population in North-East.

Buratai further explained that he gave a general order for the redeployment of troops to different locations as part of the broad plan to consolidate on the operational efforts in the North-East.

