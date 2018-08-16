Breaking News

Civil Society, Journalists March Against Arrest, Detention of Premium Times Reporter

Concerned Nigerians Thursday morning stormed the Police Headquarters, Area 11, Abuja, to demand the release of detained Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe.
The protesters also condemned the continued detention and secret trial of Ogundipe.
The protesters include civil society leaders and journalist.
Nigerians have also launched a twitter campaign under the hash tag, #FreeSamuelOgundipeNOW to demand the journalist’s freedom as they condemned his continued detention and condition of freedom given to him by the Nigerian police.
The Police, Wednesday, secretly commenced the trial of Ogundipe at a Magistrate’s Court in Kubwa, while denying him access to his lawyers. He was charged with criminal trespass and theft of police document.
The Police accused him of violating Sections 352, 288 and 319 of the Penal Code. However, a review of the sections, however, indicated that they are not related to the charges but are about sexual assault and attempted murder.
Ogundipe was arrested on Tuesday. His arrest has been condemned by local and international rights groups.

