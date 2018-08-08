Court Clears Osun PDP Governorship Candidate, Adeleke for Sept 22 Election

Osun State High court sitting in Osogbo Wednesday said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, in the September 22 Osun governorship election is eligible to contest.

This is as the court dismissed the suit challenging his eligibility.

The suit, instituted by Rasheed Olabayo and Oluwaseun Idowu, aspirants in the primary that produced Adeleke as PDP candidate, the court said the ground it was anchored was faulty.

The plaintiffs had approached the court to disqualified Senator Adeleke on grounds that he did not possess certificate and urged the court to restrain PDP from presenting him to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as candidate of the party.

They also urged court to restrain INEC from accepting Adeleke from PDP as its candidate on the basis that the Senator was not qualified, quoting Section 177 (d) of the 1999 Constitution.

In his ruling, Justice Oladimeji held that the claims of the plaintiffs that Adeleke does not possess school certificate cannot disqualify him from contesting the election because the constitution does not state that a candidate for the office of the governor must possess a secondary school certificate.

Justice Oladimeji said the constitution only stipulated that the candidate must be educated up to secondary school level and that the plaintiffs also admitted that the Senator attended Ede Grammar School. The Judge, while striking out the case said that whether Adeleke obtained a certificate or not, cannot be used to disqualify him from the race, adding that the fact that he attended the school is enough for him to contest.

