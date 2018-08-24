Court Frees 127 Pro-Biafra Women Detained by Police in Imo

An Owerri High Court on Friday evening, ordered the unconditional release of the over 100 women, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who were earlier arrested and remanded in Owerri Prison.

The women were remanded by a Magistrate Court on Monday after they were arraigned by the police for protesting with authorisation.

A magistrate’s court had remanded them untll September 3.

However, bail application was filed by the lead Counsel to the women, Ejiofor Uche, at the state high court, which was not opposed by the police that was not represented in court, Friday.

The Court thereafter granted the women bail unconditionally.

Police in Imo state, on August 17, had teargassed and arrested the about 127 pro-Biafra women on peaceful protest in Owerri.

The women who wore black attire with some of them topless started their protest from Okigwe Road.

The members of the proscribed IPOB called for election boycott in the Southeast ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The protesting women insisted on a referendum and sovereign state of Biafra as part of conditions to end the renewed agitation.

They also demanded for the immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his unconditional release.

The women derided Nigeria as “a failed country that does not hold any prospect for the Igbo”.

The early morning protest grounded vehicular and human movement along major streets in Owerri, while stern looking soldiers and mobile policemen were drafted to strategic locations to forestall breakdown of law and order.

It was gathered that some of the women reportedly said among other things that there would be no election in Igbo land in 2019.

They also said that they were not happy that pro-Biafra agaitators have been intimidated for expressing their views.

They added that it was not out of place for them to demand for a country called Biafra.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

