Court Frees 9 Lagos PDP Members Accused of Murder

Nine men accused of murdering Adeniyi Aborisade, Apapa Local Government Area Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been freed by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Delivering a ruling, Chief Magistrate Alex Komolafe, dismissed the murder charges against Rotimi Kujore, 44; Fatai Adele, 62; Ismaila Abiola, 50; Amos Fawole, 65; Victoria Falowo, 42.

Others include Mukaila Odukoya, 54; Isaac Oropo, 55; Muhammed Babangida, 37; and Ugochukwu Nwoke, 50.

The accused were arraigned alongside Moshood Salvador, Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of PDP, who has since been discharged of the crime levelled against him.

Chief Magistrate Komolafe, in the ruling, held that in view of the advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, the court exonerated the accused persons.

Komolafe also ordered that the nine accused be released from Ikoyi Prison, where they have been kept.

The magistrate, however, refused to discharge Kehinde Fasasi, 61, the tenth accused but granted him bail in the sum N400,000.

The offences, which the court said, contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

