Court Frees Lagos PDP Chairman, Salvador of Murder Charge

An Ikeja High Court Tuesday freed Moshood Salvador, the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of murder charge filed against him by the police.
Salvador has been in the Kirikiri Prisons since his arraignment at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court alongside 10 others on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful killing on July 25.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, vacation Judge, Justice Obafemi Adamson, dismissed the charge after entertaining submissions from the counsel in a counter suit challenging the charge filed by Salvador against the state.
Justice Adamson in the ruling said that in view of the advice from the office

    of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, which exonerated the PDP Chairman from the murder charge, Salvador should be released from the Kirikiri Prison.
    Earlier, Olaitan Soetan, an Assistant Director from the DPP had informed the court that there was a new “development regarding” Salvador’s prayers in the counter suit.
    Lawal Pedro (SAN), Salvador’s defence counsel, also told the court: “The matter has been overtaken by circumstances.”
    He urged the court to still grant all prayers sought.
    Salvador and the 10 other defendants were charged over alleged murder of Adeniyi Aborishade, the PDP Chairman of the Apapa Local Government Area.
    Aborishade was allegedly murdered on July 21, during the PDP’s “visitation meeting” that held at Igbosuku Village, Eti-Osa LGA.
    The offences contravene sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

