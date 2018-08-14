Court Restrains Kwara Assembly from Investigating, Suspending APC Lawmaker

An Ilorin High Court Tuesday restrained Kwara State House of Assembly and its agents from suspending and investigating, Hon Saheed Popoola.

The legislator, representing Balogun/Ojomu constituency of Offa in the House of Assembly is the only lawmaker who stayed back in the All Progressives Congress ( APC), refusing to defect with 23 others, who followed Senate President, Bukola Saraki and State Governor, Abdulafatai Ahmed to the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state.

Consequently, the House of Assembly commenced the process of investigating his certificate which was said not to be regular.

The House accused him of forgery, and threatened to suspend him.

Popoola therefore headed to court to challenge the decisions of the House of Assembly.

In the 32-paragraph affidavit filed on his behalf by his counsel, Barrister Ayinla Jawondo, in suit No. KWS/103/2018, between the lawmaker and other members of the House, including the Speaker, citing relevant sections of the constitution, the applicant, among others, told the court, that “The defendants have no vires /power to suspend the claimant and or truncate and or in any way interfere with the claimant’s tenure and performance based on criminal allegations of forgery of educational qualifications submitted by the claimant ”

The Judge, Justice T.S Umar, in his order after hearing the motion, said: ”The defendants/respondents and or any person or group of persons acting on their behalf are hereby restrained from investigating, inquiring into, determining and or taking any step as legislative house on criminal allegations of forgery of educational qualification(s) submitted by the claimant for election and issuance of did/bounced cheques made against the claimant.”

Justice Umar also said,”The defendants /respondents, are hereby restrained from suspending the claimant/applicant and or truncating and or any way interfering with claimant/applicant’s tenure and performance, and enjoyment of his legislative functions and duties, pertaining to his office”

The case was adjourned to August 17, 2018, for hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

