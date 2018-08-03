Court Sentences Ex-Taraba SA on Revenue Matters to 1 Yr Imprisonment for N5.4m Fraud

Taraba State High Court, sitting in Jalingo has sentenced one Joshua Augustine, a former Special Adviser on Revenue Matters to Taraba State government to one year imprisonment.

He was convicted of a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and conversion of public funds.

The Federal Government had in 2012 provided financial assistance to the tune of N400m for the procurement of relief materials for victims of 2012 flood disaster.

Two committees were set up to which Augustine was appointed to lead one of them.

The sum of N214,795,870 was given to the committee, out of which a total of N5,452,580 was diverted.

He was accused to have between October 20, 2012 and December 29, 2012 as Secretary of the Procurement Sub-Committee ‘A’ Northern and Central Zones, “dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N4,702,580 out of the total sum of N214,795,870”.

Augustine was first arraigned before Justice Filibus Andetur of the Taraba State High Court in March 2016.

At the end of the trial the prosecution presented five witnesses and tendered several documents to prove its case against him.

In finding him guilty, Justice Andetur on Thursday sentenced him to one year in prison on count one with an option of N100,000 as fine, and six months on count two with an option of N50,000 as fine to run concurrently.

The trial Judge, however, added that: “In consideration that the convict has made considerable refund, almost all, the court suspends the sentence against the convict with the payment of the outstanding balance of N300,000 which the convict misappropriated as restitution to government and if he doesn’t pay, he goes to prison as the sentence stands”.

