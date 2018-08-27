Dapchi Kidnap: Only Christian Girl Speaks From Captivity, Begs FG, Buhari, Individuals to Effect Her Release as Parents Confirm Voice

The only Christian girl still held captive by Boko Haram insurgents among other school girls abducted at Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi, Leah Sharibu, spoke on Monday from captivity.

The parents of the girl have confirmed the voice from an audio message as that of Leah, their daughter.

The more than 100 school girls were kidnapped February last year in their school premises in Yobe, while the other abducted students were released by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, Leah was kept back by the terrorists over her refusal to convert to Islam.

The release of her school mates on March 21, 2018, reportedly followed what sources said had to do with the intervention of IS in Iraq and Syria.

However, in a recent audio released by her captors, Leah begged President Muhammadu Buhari and other well-meaning Nigerians to save her from captivity.

In the message, Leah in hijab, made an appeal for her release from Boko Haram captivity.

The audio is translated thus:

“I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation,” she said.

“I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the President to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you.”

The parents of Leah confirmed the varacity of the voice. They said the voice is that of their daughter

Both Nathan Sharibu and his wife Rebecca said on phone that their hope has been re-iginited by the recent development having heard their daughters voice and seeing her recent picture.

“I can confirm to you that the voice that spoke is that of my daughter, Leah. It is her voice no doubt. I am happy that I can hear my daughter speak. This has given me hope that she is alive. I am also happy to see her recent picture displayed.

“My request is the same with my daughter. The government should play their part now by intensifying efforts to secure her freedom” Nathan said.

For the mother, her hope never died, though it has now doubled. She will however become happier the day her daughter is free.

Like her husband, Mrs Sheribu also called on President Buhari to without delay swing into action to free her daughter.

She also called on her daughter’s captors to unconditionally release her daughter to her so as to save her from the trauma she is going through.

In the last seven months of her abduction there have been doubts as to whether she was still alive as well as whether she was still holding on to her Christian faith.

More than a month ago, the Excutive Director of Complete Care Foundation, Barr. Aisha Wakil popular known as Mama Boko Haram told reporters in Maiduguri that Leah was still alive and held on to her Christian faith.

“I am really worried about Leah Sharibu and her freedom from Boko Haram is very important to me. Leah did not renounced her faith in Christianity, that I can assure you and we shall do everything with both the government and the international orgamisation to ensure she regain her freedom just like her colleagues that were reunited with her families,” Mama Boko Haram said.

Today’s development has gone to vindicate her statement of the proof of life of the innocent girl still held by the insurgents in the last seven months.

