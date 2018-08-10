Defection Hits Edo APC as Over 589,000 Announce Withdrawal of Membership

The gale of defection that has swept through the All Progressives Congress APC), across the country, finally hit the home state of the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, with over 589,000 members announcing withdrawal of membership from the party, Thursday, in Benin, the state capital..

The defectors, who are members of the Kwankwansiyya Movement within the Reformed APC in Edo State, were led out of the party by its state Chairman, Chief John Osamede Adun aka Bob Izua and the state co-ordinator, Harrison Omagbon.

The development is coming on the heels of speculations that the APC National Chairman and fromer Edo Governor, Oshiomhole, is being expected in the state to reconcile warring factions in the party.

Addressing newsmen in Benin City, Omagbon said their decision to dump the APC was after, “critical evaluation, discussions, due consultations and after reviewing the unfolding political events in the country.

“We wish to inform the state leadership of the APC that 589, 137 members of the Kwankwansiyya movement from the 192 wards in Edo State hereby resign from the APC with immediate effect today 9th August 2018.”

Omagbon however said that leaders of the movement which national leader is former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso, would soon decide on their next line of action.

There are indications, however, that they may be defecting to the PDP anytime soon.

Also present at the press briefing were a former APC National Assembly member for Ovia Federal Constituency, Engr. Isaac Osahon, a former APC Chairman for Orhionwon local government area of the State, Mr. Mathew Ehigie, a former Council Chairman for Ovia North-East local government area, Mrs. Lucy Omagbon.

