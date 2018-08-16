DSS Appoints Afunanya as its Spokesman

The Department of State Services (DSS), Thursday, announced the appointment of P. N. Afunanya as its spokesman and Public Relations Officer.

He replaces Tony Opuiyo, the former spokesman of the secret police.

The new spokesman is said to have obtained B. A. English (1997), from Abia State University, Uturu.

He also holds M.A. English (2009), from the University of Uyo; and

M.A. in Peace and Strategic Studies (2011), from the University of Ilorin.

The statement said he is currently pursuing a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Afunanya has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria namely: Innovation and Strategy at Harvard University, Boston, USA; Security Management and Coordination, London and Investigative Journalism at City University, London.

Other courses he has attended are on Leadership, Arbitration, Conflict Management/Resolution, Negotiation and Public Communication among others. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the DSS’ in-house Magazine, The Triple S.

The new Spokesman is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NiCarb); Nigerian Red Cross (NRC); Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM); Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security (NIIS); Society for Peace Scholars and Practice (SPSP); American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS); and a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration (ICA).

His hobbies include travelling, meeting people, reading, walking and photography.

