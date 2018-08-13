DSS Refutes Report of Recovering Huge Sums of Money from Daura’s Home

The Department of State Security (DSS) has refuted reports that huge sums of money and incriminating items were recovered from the homes of sacked Director General of DSS, Lawal Daura.

In a statement Monday, the DSS said “no such recovery operations have been undertaken by the EFCC or any other security agency at DSS’ office or residences of the former DG.”

Daura was sacked by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, last week for his role in the siege by agency’s operatives to the National Assembly.

“There is no doubt that different interests have continued to give varied accounts of the incident of last week at the National Assembly. It may, however, be recalled that the Presidency had pledged to carry out a detailed investigation regarding the alleged National Assembly siege,” the DSS said.

The statement read: The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the circulation of fake information and videos in which several items were said to have been recovered from the Katsina and Abuja homes of its immediate past Director General, Lawal Daura. These non-existent items include:Twenty One Billion Naira (N21bn) cash; 400 assorted and sophisticated small arms and light weapons/rifles; and Thousands of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) belonging to Niger Republic immigrants.

2. In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money. The security operatives were described as executing a recovery operation at the Katsina home of the former DGSS.

3. Consequently, the Service wishes to inform the public that these videos are false and should be disregarded. So far, no such recovery operations have been undertaken by the EFCC or any other security agency at DSS’ office or residences of the former DG.

4. There is no doubt that different interests have continued to give varied accounts of the incident of last week at the National Assembly. It may, however, be recalled that the presidency had pledged to carry out a detailed investigation regarding the alleged National Assembly siege. The public is, therefore, advised to exercise restraint in their narration of events and as such, desist from spreading fake news or engaging in activities that may mislead or further cause a breach of the peace as well as pre-empt the outcome of investigations.

