DSS to Review Illegal Detention, Says Acting DG, Seyifa

The detained former National Security Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and other political detainees in the cell of the Department of State Security, may get a reprieve under the Acting Director of the Department, Matthew Seyifa.

Seyifa, who addressed the media in his office in Abuja Thursday, disclosed that the agency would review all arrests and detentions after he had obtained proper briefings from relevant stakeholders.

Allthough he did not say when Dasuki would be released, Seyifa assured that all cases of illegal arrests and detentions by the agency were being reviewed to ensure that no Nigerian was unduly detained.

Seyifa said: “I am being briefed on the issue of Dasuki. I will be able to make a statement on it after being properly briefed. “In the coming days we will review all situations, particularly as relating to DSS and other agencies working together to promote national security.

“We are reviewing all issues that have brought about unhealthy perceptions about the service in recent times including detentions and perceived human rights abuses,” he said.

“We will respect the rights of groups or individuals as long as they are legitimate. We will work on the basis of our core roles and mandate which are the detection and prevention of threats against the internal security of Nigeria.

“We will not tolerate the abuse of freedom of Nigerians and we will not be intimidated nor cowed as we will protect our mandate,” he said.

He said that the service would work to promote and protect the national interests and not individual or sectional agenda.

Seiyefa said that the service would do its best to diffuse the perception about it adding that it was critical to the security architecture of the country.

He said it would also redouble its efforts to improve on intelligence gathering and analysis to guide policy formulation and security management.He promised to partner with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the country to provide security to the citizenry.

The Acting Director-General said that the service would discharge its mandate within the tenets of rule of law as obtained globally.

He said that the service would collaborate with the media to project the activities of the service, adding that the appointment of a spokesperson for the service was under “active consideration”.

“The issue of having a spokesperson to respond to media inquiries is under active consideration,” he said.

