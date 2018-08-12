EFCC Invites 4 Akwa Ibom Govt. Officials Over Payment of N1.4bn into 11 Accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited four top officials of Akwa Ibom State government to explain how and why about N1.4bn belonging to the state government was allegedly paid into 11 diffetent accounts.

The four officials are the Commissioner for Finance, Nsikan Linus, the Permanent Secretary and Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Justice , and an Assistant Chief Accountant in the Accountant-General Office in the state, Mfon Jacobson Udomah.

The cash was said to have been remitted into the accounts in two tranches of N1.1bn and N300m.

It was gathered that some of the accounts belong to eight top lawyers in the country.

One of the suspected lawyers has made a statement to the EFCC on how he came about the huge transfers into his account from the Akwa Ibom State Government accounts.

The suspect, according to sources, told detectives that the deposits were legal fees for 16 cases.

He could not however produce documentary evidence of any agreement between his team and the state government.

Detectives were said to be curious that the alleged legal fees were paid into the 11 accounts in cash as against the standard practice of paying with cheque.

It was also gathered that one of the accounts which was opened on March 16, 2016 had a huge deposit record on March 14, 2016.

The questions the anti-graft commission is trying to provide answers to, include: why there was no document tied to specific payment? Why there was no evidence of any agreement between the state government and the beneficiaries of the N1.4bn?, among other riddles.

However, the lead lawyer was said to have only said the cash was for 16 cases in various courts across the country but only a case was reflected as having gone from the lower court to the Supreme Court.

The source said the lawyer made statement without any shred of evidence or document to justify the legal contract.

The lead coordinator of the lawyers who benefitted from the cash, it was learnt, could not say how much was charged and how much was agreed upon.

The deposit also did not specify what the cash was meant for.

