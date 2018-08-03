Ekiti: Olusola Wants Election Tribunal to Declare Him Winner of July 14 Guber Election

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, Friday, asked the Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Ado Ekiti, to declare him winner of the July 14 governorship election in the state, claiming he scored the highest number of votes cadt during the election.

Olusola, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the July 14 governorship election, urged the Tribunal to set aside the declaration of Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the election.

According to the result declared by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), Fayemi polled a total of 197,459 to defeat Olusola, who received 178,121 votes.

Olusola, who was accompanied by his running mate, Ayodeji Ogunsakin, submitted a 700-page petition at the tribunal registry within the State High Court premises at about 5.30 pm.

The statutory 21-day grace allowed by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) to file a petition by any candidate aggrieved with the outcome expired on Friday.

Olusola explained that the team of lawyers that will defend his petition will be led by an Ilorin, Kwara State-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Malam Yusuf Ali.

Speaking with reporters after filing the petition, Olusola said he was motivated to go to court because of what he described as the “brazen robbery” allegedly carried out by INEC in collaboration with federal security forces.

He alleged that the poll was manipulated by people he described as “political desperadoes using the instruments of the Federal Government.

The PDP flag bearer also alleged ballot snatching, ballot stuffing, gross falsification of results and the use of security forces to subvert the electoral wishes of Ekiti people.

He urged his supporters to keep hope alive noting that he has absolute trust in God and the judiciary to retrieve the alleged stolen mandate.

Olusola said: “Today, I formally filed the much expected petition against the results of the July 14, 2018 governorship election, which was openly manipulated by political desperadoes, using instruments of the federal government.

“Like I have maintained, I am challenging the election results not out of desperation to be governor, but for reasons of future and posterity, and largely on behalf of the people of Ekiti, who were taken aback by the outcome of the election,” he said.

