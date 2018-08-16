Ex-Abacha CSO, Al-Mustapha Hints on Contesting 2019 Presidencial Election

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd), the ex-Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late military ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha, has hinted that he may join the 2019 presidential race.

This is as he dismissed the anti-corruption war by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), adding the commission is not fighting corruption but chasing shadows.

He also denied knowledge of the controversial “Abacha loot.”

Al-Mustapha spoke during an interactive session with the Christian community, under the auspices of United Christian Leaders, Eagle Eye Forum and 40 Christian Pressure Groups in Kaduna.

He was asked at the event if he would vie for the presidency in 2019, he said he will enter the race if prevailed upon by Nigerians.

“I am not going to announce myself contesting for a presidential seat, but if people say so that, is the wishes of the people.

”I am not a power tasty person, if I am, I would have lost my personality long before now, but when people gather to speak and the decision is by them,then it is a call to serve,” the retired Army Major said.

According to him, his focus is the protection of the right of Nigerians as provided under the law.

Speaking on corruption, Al-Mustapha said “EFCC came overnight with few equipment and personnel and started making the loudest noise. That is why I have likened it to small monkey given a thread to arrest an elephant. The monkey is always busy looking for the elephant. It was give binoculars to look for an elephant that is so close to it, but it is busy arresting ants and abandoned the elephant that is busy destroying the animal kingdom. That is what is going on today.

“If you have to fight corruption in Nigeria, you have to tackle from multi-faceted angles, rather this small structure called the EFCC, which is not enough to fight corruption. It requires a bigger body that has the intelligence that can reach out to the international community to get our stolen funds stashed abroad and equally prosecute rather than relying on the regular police to do that.”

Al-Mustapha also spoke on the security situation in the country and called for the reintroduction of toll gates, which he described as an effective buffer of uncovering illegal weapons and movement of criminals.

He also called for the overhaul of the Police Act to strengthen policing at the local level in the country.

Al-Mustapha particularly said local government councils must be allowed to work effectively, so as to tackle local challenges including security.

