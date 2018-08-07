Breaking News

Exam Malpractices: BUK Expels 33 Students

Thirty three students of the Bayero University Kano have been expelled from the school.
They were alleged to have been involved in various forms of examination malpractice during the first semester examination for the 2017 to 2018 academic session.
According to a statement signed by the Acting Director, Directorate of Examinations and Records (DEAR), Amina Abdullahi, the Senate of the university approved the expulsion of the affected students at its 365 meeting.
The university said that 12 students were rusticated to repeat a session, while 70 others were issued with warning.
“Equally, two students were exonerated from any offence and two cases were deferred for further investigation.
“The candidates were expelled for involvement in examination misconduct in accordance with regulation 19.17(Ai, iii, iv, v, vi, vii x, xii) as the case may be,“ the university authorities said.

