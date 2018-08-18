Father of 7 to Die by Hanging for Killing His Pregnant Wife

A father of seven, Friday Uko, has been sentenced to death by hanging for kicking and killing his pregnant wife, Mrs. Patience Uko.

An Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene Judicial Division passed the sentenced on Thursday.

Uki, a native of Ikot Ossom in Obot Akara Local Government Area of the state, was found guilty on one count of murder.

In the judgment, the trial judge, Justice Ntong Ntong, held that from the available evidence, the convict kicked his wife, who was three months pregnant, on August 14, 2014, because she took N1,000 from his pocket to buy food for their seven children.

Ntong expressed concern that a pregnant wife, who should have been pampered and cared for by her husband, was killed by the same man.

“The accused pushed his wife down, having known that she was pregnant; and he (Friday) ought to know that a pregnant woman ought to be pampered and treated with love and not violence.

“The case is straightforward and that the accused had told the court through his extrajudicial statement that he caused the death of his wife by kicking her because of misunderstanding over N1,000.

“Anyone who unlawfully kills another is entitled to face the law. The instant death of the pregnant wife on the spot showed the intention to kill and the force the husband exerted in pushing his wife down,” the judgment read.

He, however, ordered that Uko be hanged until he dies and prayed to God to have mercy on his soul.

The convict, whose lawyer was not present in court, had pleaded for mercy to enable him go home and take care of his children, including six females and one male.

