Father, Son Sexually Abuse 13-year-old Housemaid

A Upper Area Court I in Makurdi, Benue State, was Tuesday told how a father and son serially abused a 13-year-old maid, who is a cousin to the wife.

This is as court remanded the 51-year-old lecturer in prison custody, for the alleged criminal conspiracy and rape of the 13-year-old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbaje.

The Senior Lecturer at the Department of Catering and Hotel Management in Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Andrew Ogbuja, who was arraigned on Tuesday, was alleged to have had sexual intercourse with the teenager who is cousin to his wife.

The accused and his son, Victor, allegedly had carnal knowledge of the girl while she lived in his house at different times.

The prosecution told the court that on August 8, the body of women lawyers (FIDA) in Benue State, in company of the girl’s mother, Mrs Rose Abah of Ogene Amadu Edumoga, reported the matter to the police.

The First Information Report (FIR) indicated that Mrs Abah told the police that sometime in February, when Elizabeth was sick and admitted at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Makurdi, she told her that when she was staying with her cousin, Felicia Ogbuja, between 2013 and 2015, the son of her cousin, Victor Ogbuja, had canal knowledge of her.

The court also told that the husband to her cousin, Andrew Ogbuja, also had canal knowledge of the teenager.

It was learnt that during police investigation, Andrew was arrested for committing the offence while his son, Victor, fled the area.

But the accused, who was arrested last Friday, pleaded with the Judge to temper justice with mercy.

