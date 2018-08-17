Breaking News

FG Insists, No Ransom Was Paid For Release of Boko Haram Kidnapped School Girls

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Federal Government on Thursday insisted that it did not pay any ransom to secure the release of the Dapchi school girls released last March by Boko Haram.
In a statement issued in Ilorin, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed challenged anyone who has any evidence of payment to publish it.
The Minister was responding to news item in the media which quoted a report submitted to the UN Security Council alleging that huge ransom was paid for the release of the girls.
“In Nigeria, 111 school girls from the town of Dapchi were kidnapped on 18 February 2018 and released by ISWAP on 21 March 2018 in exchange for a large ransom payment,” the report stated.
Mohammed insisted that the report remained a speculation until evidence of payment of the purported ransom was made available.
“It is not enough to say that Nigeria paid a ransom, little or huge.
“There must be a conclusive evidence to support such claim.
“Without that, the claim remains what it is: a mere conjecture,” the Minister said.

Author: News Editor

6722 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Police Arrest 6 Homosexuals in Abia
by
Man Arrested on Wedding Day, Arraigned for Stealing N1m
by
Nigeria’s Super Falconets Crash Out of Under 20 FIFA World Cup

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

August 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »